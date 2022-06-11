We’ll stay dry for most of the morning, but tomorrow afternoon we could see some showers and thunderstorms.
Temperatures will be in the low 80s
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
For the rest of the afternoon and evening, we hold onto a slight chance of showers popping up here and there. Temperatures tonight will be very mild as we sit in the lower 60s.
Tomorrow we are looking at a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. There is a slight chance that some storms may be severe, with the primary threat being gusty winds over 45mph. Things will begin to heat up tomorrow as well with high temperatures in the low 80s.
Looking ahead to the rest of the week, things will feel more like summer with near-record high temperatures on Wednesday. The whole week is looking very hot, with chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms up until the weekend.
Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.