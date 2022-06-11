Advertisement

Five southern West Virginia athletes represent in North-South basketball games

North-South All-Star Basketball
By Hannah Howard
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The best of the best high school players clashed on the basketball court at the South Charleston Community Center on Friday. Five local athletes from southern West Virginia participated in the North-South All-Star games.

In the girls game, it was PikeView’s Hannah Perdue, Greenbrier East’s Daisha Summers and Beckley’s Olivia Ziolkowski playing for the South.

FINAL SCORE: North 60 - South 59

Ziolkowski was named MVP of the South team.

In the boys game, it was James Monroe’s Shad Sauvage, Wyoming East’s Tanner Whitten and Wyoming East Head Coach Derek Brooks on the sideline for the South.

FINAL SCORE: South 126 - North 122

WATCH: Highlights and post-game sound from the southern West Virginia athletes.

