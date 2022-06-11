Advertisement

Community members gather on Mercer Street to celebrate Princeton

Celebrate Princeton Street Fair
Celebrate Princeton Street Fair(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - In Princeton community members celebrate the city with it’s annual street fair.

The fair has happened every year since 2013 and the goal behind the event has remained the same and that is to allow the public and local businesses to connect with each other and celebrate the city. There was everything from vendors to bounce houses to even live music.

“We like to bring people things to our town that they may have not seen before or something that gives them an idea or an inspiration or kind of a flavor they’ve never really encountered before. Just to get people thinking about what’s possible,” said organizer, Lori McKinney.

McKinney says she looks forward to organizing the event again next year.

