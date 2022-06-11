Bluefield, W.Va. hopes to showcase rec center with fitness day

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, West Virginia’s Fitness and Recreation Center has their family health and fitness day. The fitness center was open to everyone looking to get active. The goal of the day was to provide the public with a day to be active. Organizers say they hope the day also showed the public everything the center has to offer.

“What we’re hoping is that people come out and they haven’t seen the facility before and get to see it and want to be here. We’ve invited a lot of people that haven’t hopefully seen it before and make them aware of what they have in the community,” said Director of Parks and Recreations, Rick Showalter.

You can contact the fitness center to get prices for memberships: 304-325-5707

