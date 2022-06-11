Advertisement

Missing 2-year-old Georgia girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled

The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Aubrey Elaine Pogue has been canceled.
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Aubrey Elaine Pogue has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police in Georgia have canceled a Levi’s Call, that state’s version of an Amber Alert, after a missing 2-year-old girl was located.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Aubrey Elaine Pogue has been located and is safe.

She had last been seen Saturday around 3 p.m. in Palmetto on Lorraine Drive with suspect Curtis Wayne Pogue.

The GBI has not yet said whether Curtis Pogue is in custody.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steward Street in Welch
Man charged with murder released on bond
Donna Jaber, older sister of defendants
Family, friends of defendants in Browning trial say they witnessed no abuse or neglect
McDowell County school bus
Charges filed on alleged assailant, judge recuses himself from sexual assault cases
WVVA Father Son Look Alike Contest
Renaissance Village Apartments
State and county leaders dedicate apartment building to teachers

Latest News

Mo Donegal (6), with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. up, crosses the finish line to win the 154th running...
Mo Donegal finishes 1st at Belmont, another Pletcher win
An Alabama judge has found a man guilty of criminal littering for leaving flowers on his...
Judge finds man guilty of criminal littering after leaving flowers on fiancé’s grave
Celebrate Princeton Street Fair
Community members gather on Mercer Street to celebrate Princeton
Swimming pool at rec center
Bluefield, W.Va. hopes to showcase rec center with fitness day