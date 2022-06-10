State and county leaders dedicate apartment building to teachers

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Leaders with Reconnecting McDowell and the state are dedicating the Renaissance Village Apartment Building for teachers and other professionals. This is said to be a major milestone in an 11 year project to help reinvigorate McDowell County.

“What reconnecting McDowell shows, what renaissance village shows is that you can bridge any ideological differences. You can bridge the kind of hate, the polarization, the division, if you get together over a common set of values and actually work together to help our kids thrive,” said President of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten.

The 20 unit building is now at 85 percent of full occupancy. So there’s a little room for more tenants. This space not only provides people with modern amenities for a home, there’s also commercial and office space available. Former West Virginia first lady and current Co-President of the Appalachian Regional Commission, Gayle Manchin, played a key part in the project’s development.

“One of the biggest issues facing McDowell County schools was the retention of teachers because they did not have affordable housing in this area. So by constructing the renaissance village we have now given downtown professional housing for professional people that work in this area,” said Manchin.

Nadia Johnson is a Mount View High School graduate and now teaches at her alma mater. Johnson says often times many people overlook McDowell County without realizing its potential. But she’s glad her home county wasn’t overlooked this time.

“I am very excited and eager to be a part of this journey. Now being a tenant of this new building I am thankful for the vision that led to this building being built. I am thankful even more for the goal that was reached because there were no broken promises along the way,” said Johnson.

Leaders with Reconnecting McDowell hope this dedication can open the door for future revitalization in the county. The price tag for the Renaissance Village Apartments: 9 million dollars. Also of note: it’s the first multi story construction project built in McDowell County in more than 50 years.

