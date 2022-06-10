A seasonable weekend ahead; any rain will be spotty Sat-Sun

SHOWERS POSSIBLE TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into the weekend, an upper-level disturbance will swing through, giving us the chance of a few showers to start.

While far from a wash-out. closer to sundown and after, we could see occasional light scattered showers develop, and they will stick with us periodically through the overnight hours. We’ll otherwise turn mainly cloudy and seasonable, with lows in the 50s.

A few showers (and maybe even a rumble of thunder) will be possible Saturday, but the rain will be very hit or miss in nature. We’ll otherwise see a mix of sun and clouds, and seasonable high temps in the low-mid 70s for most. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s-low 60s.

We’ll be warmer and a bit muggy by Sunday, but besides an isolated shower/storm here or there, many will stay rain-free. Highs will be in the upper 70-low 80s Sunday afternoon, under partly cloudy skies.

Next week, we will turn HOT AND HUMID as high pressure builds in to our west. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s through much of next week, definitely making it feel more like Summer.

We look to grow gradually unsettled with the heat and humidity around too, and parts of next week (especially late next week) are looking a bit stormy...stay tuned!

