Man charged with murder released on bond

Steward Street in Welch
Steward Street in Welch
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man arrested in the shooting death of a woman 23 weeks pregnant has been released on a 200-thousand dollar bond.

Jhamel Scott was arrested in April after authorities say he shot Summer Robinette in a home on Steward Street in Welch. Scott has been charged with first degree murder and is currently on home confinement.

Robinette also leaves behind a three year old son who was also in the home when police arrived.

