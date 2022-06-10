Man charged with murder released on bond

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man arrested in the shooting death of a woman 23 weeks pregnant has been released on a 200-thousand dollar bond.

Jhamel Scott was arrested in April after authorities say he shot Summer Robinette in a home on Steward Street in Welch. Scott has been charged with first degree murder and is currently on home confinement.

Robinette also leaves behind a three year old son who was also in the home when police arrived.

