Advertisement

Justin Bieber postponing performances due to facial paralysis

Pop star Justin Bieber announced he has a medical issue that is forcing him to take a break...
Pop star Justin Bieber announced he has a medical issue that is forcing him to take a break from performing.(Ryan Emberley/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pop star Justin Bieber announced Friday on Instagram that a medical issue is forcing him to take a break from performing.

Bieber said he is suffering from paralysis on one side of his face, a condition called Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Medical professionals say a shingles outbreak can trigger the condition.

The pop star said he is doing facial exercises to help but isn’t sure how long it will take him to recover.

Earlier this week, three of his upcoming performances were postponed.

In March, his wife Hailey was hospitalized after having a mini-stroke due to a small blood clot in her brain.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body cam footage has revealed a former Bluefield Police Officer James Mullins acting...
Former cop out of control: Body cam footage released
McDowell County school bus
Charges filed on alleged assailant, judge recuses himself from sexual assault cases
WVVA Father Son Look Alike Contest
Special Prosecutor Brian Parsons
During testimony biological daughter of defendant, step-sister of eight-year-old victim says family home was “full of tension”
A McDowell County jury came back with a guilty verdict after only 15 minutes of deliberation in...
McDowell County jury finds woman guilty of DUI resulting in Death

Latest News

A sixth 'Operation Fly Formula' mission was announced Friday by the White House.
Operation Fly Formula: 3 million more bottles of formula set to ship to US
Police say 9-month-old Raylon Tucker was taken by his biological mom, Jessica Jones Angulo...
Amber Alert issued for Arizona baby
President Joe Biden speaks with guests as he and first lady Jill Biden host a dinner during the...
Biden, other leaders at summit reach migration pact despite attendance flap
As parents wait for a final decision on vaccines for this age group, a rollout plan is already...
Marathon US hearings to decide fate of COVID shots for kids under 5
Electric vehicles are becoming more popular as the technology develops, but Americans are...
Charging up coast to coast: 2 Women drive an electric car across the country to relieve “Range Anxiety”