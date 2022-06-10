Hokies drop game one in Super Regional

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Game one of the Virginia Tech baseball Super Regional is in the books in Blacksburg.

The Hokies fell behind Oklahoma 5-nothing Friday afternoon, but rallied back with two 2-run homers to make it a 5-4 game late.

The Sooners closed the door from there, however. The Hokies dropped game one 5-4 and face elimination Saturday at noon in the best-of-three series.

