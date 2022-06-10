Advertisement

In Focus: Family Fun Day and putting a spotlight on Bluefield’s new Parks and Rec Director Rick Showalter

In focus: A West Virginia native introduces her new book
By Megan Brandl
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this web edition of In Focus, we are putting the spotlight on an event happening Saturday, June 11 at the Bluefield Fitness and Rec Center.

It’s called “Family Day” and it’s happening on June 11. The center will be open from 8 am until 4 pm--and it’s free and open to anyone.

You can come out and take swim lessons, bring your kids for dancing and yoga, a science project and more. There will be also be guided hikes at Bluefield City Park.

WVVA’s Melinda Zosh spoke with Bluefield’s new Parks and Rec Director, Rick Showalter, about the importance of these activities in our area.

In Focus is a community affairs show about people and events in the Two Virginias. If you have an idea for a segment, you can email evening anchor/content manager Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

