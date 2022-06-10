Advertisement

Family, friends of defendants in Browning trial say they witnessed no abuse or neglect

Donna Jaber, older sister of defendants
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Three adults are on trial for their alleged involvement in the death of eight-year-old Raylee Browning. This includes Raylee’s biological father, Marty Browning Jr., his wife Julie Titchenell-Browning, and her sister, Sherie Titchenell.

The state rested its case Thursday afternoon, which left the defense to begin calling witnesses to the stand.

Into Friday, the jury heard the testimonies of numerous witnesses who spoke in favor of the defendant. These witnesses, which included family members and close friends of the defendants, said they saw no signs of abuse or neglect in the Browning-Titchenell home.

Raylee’s pediatrician in Nicholas County also testified to seeing no sign of abuse. As a mandatory reporter, she stated she would have made a report to Child Protective Services (CPS) if she felt Raylee was in danger.

These testimonies conflicted with that of the state’s witnesses, especially Julie Titchenell-Browning’s 15-year-old daughter, who lived in the home up until Raylee’s death. On Thursday, she stated that she saw Sherie abusing Raylee by denying her food and water and locking her in her room at night. The girl also said she saw Sherie hit Raylee both with her hand and with various objects.

On Friday, older sister to Julie and Sherie, Donna Jaber, said the women always worked to make sure Raylee felt included in events and activities. She also stated that Julie was an amazing mother.

The last time Jaber saw Raylee alive in person was a year before her death in 2018.

Friday morning, Steve Mancini, who is representing Marty Browning, said his client would not be testifying. It is still unknown if the other two defendants will take the stand.

