Dry conditions are expected today; rain is on the way overnight

We are starting off cooler this morning in the upper 40s and low-mid 50s. Temperatures will climb up into the 70s for most this afternoon. Mainly sunny skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon as a low-pressure system nears our area.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected today with temperatures rising up into the 70s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Eventually, some scattered showers will move in this evening and into the overnight hours. There is a lot of dry air in place so we won’t be seeing a washout, but rather some off-and-on showers at times. Temperatures tonight will be seasonable with lows in the 50s.

Scattered showers will move in this evening and into the overnight hours. (WVVA WEATHER)

Some occasional showers are possible throughout the day on Saturday, otherwise, we will see mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures are expected to top off in the 70s once again.

Some occasional showers are expected throughout the day on Saturday. (WVVA WEATHER)

A stray shower cannot be ruled out on Sunday, but most look to stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will climb up into the upper 70s and 80s as a ridge of high pressure begins to develop over our region.

That ridge will bring summer-like temperatures throughout next week and a rise in humidity as well. Widespread 80s and even 90s are expected throughout next week but it will feel even warmer when you factor in the humidity. A few disturbances look to move though at times bringing some scattered showers and storms throughout the week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Summer-like conditions are expected next week as a ridge of high pressure builds in. (WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.