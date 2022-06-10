Comfy and dry for most of Friday; rain returns Friday night

OVERNIGHT FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will still be in control overnight and into Friday, keeping us on the cool and dry side. Low temps tonight will fall into the upper 40s-mid 50s, under partly cloudy skies.

TEMP FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring sun, along with a few afternoon clouds and highs in the low-mid 70s for most. We still won’t be very humid, but moisture will quickly begin moving in by Friday night as an area of low pressure heads our way.

CHANCE OF RAIN- INTO THE WEEKEND (WVVA WEATHER)

After sundown, scattered rain looks to develop, and will persist on and off through Friday night. Low temps Friday night will be in the 50s. Occasional showers will stick with us into Saturday. High temps Saturday afternoon will still be a bit cooler than average, topping off in the upper 60s-low 70s.

FUTURECAST - SATURDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll have some more sun and will be warmer on Sunday, in the mid-70s-low 80s.

TEMPS-PAST AND FUTURE (WVVA WEATHER)

Next week is looking hotter, humid, and occasionally stormy...stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

