Comfy and dry for most of Friday; rain returns Friday night

A pleasant end to the work week overall
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OVERNIGHT FORECAST
High pressure will still be in control overnight and into Friday, keeping us on the cool and dry side. Low temps tonight will fall into the upper 40s-mid 50s, under partly cloudy skies.

TEMP FORECAST
Friday will bring sun, along with a few afternoon clouds and highs in the low-mid 70s for most. We still won’t be very humid, but moisture will quickly begin moving in by Friday night as an area of low pressure heads our way.

CHANCE OF RAIN- INTO THE WEEKEND
After sundown, scattered rain looks to develop, and will persist on and off through Friday night. Low temps Friday night will be in the 50s. Occasional showers will stick with us into Saturday. High temps Saturday afternoon will still be a bit cooler than average, topping off in the upper 60s-low 70s.

FUTURECAST - SATURDAY
We’ll have some more sun and will be warmer on Sunday, in the mid-70s-low 80s.

TEMPS-PAST AND FUTURE
Next week is looking hotter, humid, and occasionally stormy...stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

