Charging up coast to coast: 2 Women drive an electric car across the country to relieve “Range Anxiety”
Ansted, W.Va. (WVVA) - Daphne Dixon and Alyssa Murphy are relying solely on electricity as fuel as they drive across the country.
They’re going from Connecticut to California from June 6th till June 27th to try to ease potential electric car buyers of “Range Anxiety”. According to Dixon, it’s the fear of not being able to find a charging station that is holding people back from buying electric cars.
On each of their 28 stops across the nation. The duo is also raising awareness of the benefits of switching to electric cars.
Local electric car owners, as well as county leaders, say West Virginia in particular is adding more charging stations to adapt to the trend. According to a report from Zubito, West Virginia has the 4th most charging stations per 100 electric vehicles owned in the U.S.
Murphy and Dixon’s Journey comes to an end in Sacrament, California. They hope their journey get’s more people to take an electric avenue with their next vehicle in hopes of a greener future.
