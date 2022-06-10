Charging up coast to coast: 2 Women drive an electric car across the country to relieve “Range Anxiety”

Ansted, W.Va. (WVVA) - Daphne Dixon and Alyssa Murphy are relying solely on electricity as fuel as they drive across the country.

They’re going from Connecticut to California from June 6th till June 27th to try to ease potential electric car buyers of “Range Anxiety”. According to Dixon, it’s the fear of not being able to find a charging station that is holding people back from buying electric cars.

On each of their 28 stops across the nation. The duo is also raising awareness of the benefits of switching to electric cars.

“We’re going coast to coast on big highways and rural roads and freeways and we’re not contributing to any emissions. and we know that emissions it’s been documented in research that emissions from cars cause a variety of diseases.”

Local electric car owners, as well as county leaders, say West Virginia in particular is adding more charging stations to adapt to the trend. According to a report from Zubito, West Virginia has the 4th most charging stations per 100 electric vehicles owned in the U.S.

“People are interested in electric vehicles. Especially knowing that the electricity is made right here in West Virginia. I mean it doesn’t get any better than that. Our fuel sources are becoming more diverse, people are buying more electric vehicles and more are coming.”

Murphy and Dixon’s Journey comes to an end in Sacrament, California. They hope their journey get’s more people to take an electric avenue with their next vehicle in hopes of a greener future.

“Not everybody is aware that there are charging stations going in every day. There are billions of dollars in funding coming, it’s here. So we’re here to prove, to show, to demonstrate a national event that you can go coast to coast without any issues.”

