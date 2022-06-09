Advertisement

Tazewell County Animal Shelter reaches ‘Code Red’ status

For the first time in 5 years, the Tazewell County Animal Shelter has reached a ‘Code Red’...
For the first time in 5 years, the Tazewell County Animal Shelter has reached a ‘Code Red’ status.(Glenn Kittle)
By Glenn Kittle
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - For the first time in 5 years, the Tazewell County Animal Shelter has reached a ‘Code Red’ status.

The shelter said the designation means their animals are facing euthanization in order to create space if they are not adopted.

Director Ginny Dawson said, there is a surplus of larger dogs.

The adoption fee for dogs at the Animal Shelter is $65. The fee includes a spay or neuter voucher.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A McDowell County jury came back with a guilty verdict after only 15 minutes of deliberation in...
McDowell County jury finds woman guilty of DUI resulting in Death
Body cam footage has revealed a former Bluefield Police Officer James Mullins acting...
Former cop out of control: Body cam footage released
Funeral services for Nicholas County deputy Tom Baker are being held at the Summersville Armory...
Deputy Baker’s wife | “He was the only one I wanted by my side”
Dr. Joan Phillips
Child abuse pediatrician expert says history, reports in eight-year-old girl’s death point to medical child abuse
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway

Latest News

Sea lion Splash
Sea Lions make a splash at Cole Chevy Mountain Festival
McDowell County school bus
Charges filed on alleged assailant, judge recuses himself from sexual assault cases
Special Prosecutor Brian Parsons
During testimony biological daughter of defendant, step-sister of eight-year-old victim says family home was “full of tension”
The City of Ronceverte is seeking public input on its comprehensive plan.
Ronceverte leaders seek public input on comprehensive plan