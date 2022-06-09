Tazewell County Animal Shelter reaches ‘Code Red’ status
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - For the first time in 5 years, the Tazewell County Animal Shelter has reached a ‘Code Red’ status.
The shelter said the designation means their animals are facing euthanization in order to create space if they are not adopted.
Director Ginny Dawson said, there is a surplus of larger dogs.
The adoption fee for dogs at the Animal Shelter is $65. The fee includes a spay or neuter voucher.
