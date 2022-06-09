Tazewell County Animal Shelter reaches ‘Code Red’ status

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - For the first time in 5 years, the Tazewell County Animal Shelter has reached a ‘Code Red’ status.

The shelter said the designation means their animals are facing euthanization in order to create space if they are not adopted.

Director Ginny Dawson said, there is a surplus of larger dogs.

“We prefer to house 35 to 40 dogs comfortably. That includes smaller animals and right now we don’t have any smaller animals that are available it’s just all larger dogs.”

The adoption fee for dogs at the Animal Shelter is $65. The fee includes a spay or neuter voucher.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.