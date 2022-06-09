Advertisement

Snoop Dogg give his blunt roller a raise

Snoop Dogg wouldn’t say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between...
Snoop Dogg wouldn’t say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between $40,000 and $50,000 a year.(Complex / YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Snoop Dogg pays someone to roll his marijuana cigarettes, and it looks like sky-high inflation means getting high is a little more expensive for the rapper.

He just gave his blunt roller a raise.

Snoop Dogg wouldn’t say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between $40,000 and $50,000 a year.

The rapper’s professional blunt roller doesn’t necessarily get the typical benefits like healthcare and 401(K) plans.

Instead, he gets free weed, front-row seats to the hip-hop legend’s shows and all expenses paid for tours, video shoots and exclusive events.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A McDowell County jury came back with a guilty verdict after only 15 minutes of deliberation in...
McDowell County jury finds woman guilty of DUI resulting in Death
Body cam footage has revealed a former Bluefield Police Officer James Mullins acting...
Former cop out of control: Body cam footage released
Funeral services for Nicholas County deputy Tom Baker are being held at the Summersville Armory...
Deputy Baker’s wife | “He was the only one I wanted by my side”
Dr. Joan Phillips
Child abuse pediatrician expert says history, reports in eight-year-old girl’s death point to medical child abuse
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway

Latest News

President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit
Special Prosecutor Brian Parsons
During testimony biological daughter of defendant, step-sister of eight-year-old victim says family home was “full of tension”
A group of Jacksonville flag football players pulled a man to safety after driving his car into...
Flag football team rescues man who crashed vehicle into pond
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference, Thursday, June 9,...
House approves ‘red flag’ gun bill unlikely to pass Senate
Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg,...
Sheriff: Multiple victims in shooting at Maryland business