Sea Lions make a splash at Cole Chevy Mountain Festival

Sea lion Splash
Sea lion Splash(WVVA)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - There’s a new sea lion show at the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival. It’s called “Sea Lion Splash,” and it’s a family owned business based out of Texas.

The show includes three sea lions; Zoey, Lilly, and Maya, and they’re making a splash in their pools and they’re also demonstrating tricks on stage at their setup.

You can catch the sea lion show every night at 6:30 and 8:30 pm through the end of the festival. There’s also a show Saturday June 11 at 4:15 p.m.

Afterwards, you’ll have a chance to get photos with the stars of the show.

The “Sea Lion Splash” exhibit is located close to the Bowen Field side of the festival, near the rows of food vendors.

