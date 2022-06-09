Advertisement

Ronceverte leaders seek public input on comprehensive plan


The City of Ronceverte is seeking public input on its comprehensive plan.
By Annie Moore
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The City of Ronceverte is seeking public input on its comprehensive plan.

Leaders have been working to develop an area known as Island Park, a stretch of land along the Greenbrier Valley River.

So far, the city has already made several improvements, including a splash pad that is set to open within the next 30 days. They also plan to break ground soon on a new dog park.

But they want to take that progress even further, seeking ideas from the public.

“We actually have a meeting on June 29th at City Hall. We want the public to come with ideas on what they would like to see at the park in the future,” said Dan Withrow, Dir. of Parks & Rec.

Withrow said Ronceverte also has two new campgrounds in the works in city limits.

