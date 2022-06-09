Advertisement

Raleigh County murder suspect expected to take plea deal next week


By Annie Moore
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man arrested in connection with a Christmas Day murder from 2020, is expected to take a plea deal next Thursday.

Devon Pratt of Cool Ridge was charged in a shooting that happened on Black Hawk Lane in Cool Ridge around 7 a.m.

Trey Barker, the victim, was taken to Raleigh General Hospital where he later died.

Pratt was originally set to enter a plea hearing this morning, but was rescheduled to Thursday, June 16, at 9:30 a.m. due to a misunderstanding.

