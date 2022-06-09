During testimony biological daughter of defendant, step-sister of eight-year-old victim says family home was “full of tension”

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) -Raylee Browning’s biological father, Marty Browning Jr., his wife, Julie Titchenell Browning, and her sister, Sherie Titchenell, are all on trial for their alleged involvement in the death of eight-year-old Raylee.

Raylee was pronounced dead at Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill on December 26, 2018. Earlier this week, the Chief Medical Examiner for the State of West Virginia, Dr. Allen E. Mock, testified that she died of sepsis, which resulted from a severe case of pneumonia.

Following Dr. Mock’s testimony, a child abuse pediatrician expert, who studied Raylee’s case, said she suspected medical child abuse.

On Thursday, the jury also heard from Carrie Ciliberti. She’s a Nicholas County teacher, who taught Raylee physical education in 2015. She testified about Raylee’s behavior at school.

Ciliberti is a mandatory reporter. This means she must report suspected or confirmed signs of child abuse. She testified to multiple statements being made to Child Protective Services (CPS) by her and other teachers during Raylee’s kindergarten and first-grade years. Ciliberti testified that she saw bruises on Raylee’s leg and what appeared to be a handprint on the child’s arm. She said Raylee would wear clothing that was inappropriate for the season and that she would oftentimes display signs of hunger and even lick her lunch tray.

She also recalls Raylee wearing the same clothes in first grade as she did in kindergarten. She says, when Raylee returned from summer break, she had lost a tremendous amount of weight. She described Raylee as having an unhealthy appearance with sunken eyes and pronounced cheekbones.

When asked by the defense as to whether or not CPS investigated the case, Ciliberti says a CPS officer did conduct investigations with the children in the browning-Titchenell home.

Ciliberti said on the stand that she was never interviewed by CPS.

On Thursday, an individual who was interviewed by CPS shared her story. She is the 15-year-old biological daughter of Julie Titchenell Browning and Raylee Browning’s stepsister.

She resided with Julie, Marty, Sherie, Raylee and two other children in both Nicholas County and Fayette County.

In an emotional testimony, she recalled Raylee being physically and verbally abused by Sherie. The 15-year-old said Raylee was always being punished and was often separated from the other children. She said the child would be forced to walk the halls from the time she woke up to the time she went to bed and that she was punished by not being given food and water.

She remembered Raylee discovering that she could sneak out of her shared bedroom with Sherie to go to the kitchen to find food. At one point the teenager recalled seeing Raylee drink out of a toilet. She says that eventually a lock was put on the door to keep Raylee inside while the adults slept.

Pictures were provided as evidence to back up her claim of a lock and alarm being placed on the door.

In the days leading up to Raylee’s death, she says the child looked sweaty and was “fighting for her breath.” She could not say if Raylee was fed or given water during this time.

The witness said she recalled Sherie saying Raylee was faking being ill for attention.

The last time she saw her stepsister’s body was as she was being carried to the ambulance on December 26, 2018. She was not informed of Raylee’s death until days later. She says she and her other siblings were told by an intake worker with foster care.

When CPS would interview the children in the Browning-Titchenell home, the 15-year-old says Sherie told them to lie and say everything in the home was safe. On the stand, she admitted to lying to protective services.

Following this testimony, the State rested its case, leaving the defense to begin calling witnesses.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.