Drier conditions expected today

Clouds will decrease throughout the day as a cold front moves out
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
A few isolated showers are possible this morning, but most should stay dry and we will see decreasing clouds throughout the day as a cold front departs. We will have winds out of the northwest today at 10-15 mph but we could see gusts upwards of 20-30 mph at times. Those northwesterly winds will keep us cooler with highs in the upper 60s and low/mid-70s.

Decreasing clouds are expected throughout the day.
Decreasing clouds are expected throughout the day.(WVVA WEATHER)

Dry conditions will continue overnight with mainly clear skies. Temperatures will be cooler than we have been lately with lows in the 50s and possibly the upper 40s.

Mainly clear skies and cooler conditions are expected tonight.
Mainly clear skies and cooler conditions are expected tonight.(WVVA WEATHER)

A mix of sun and clouds is expected for our Friday with highs warming up into the 70s. Dry conditions won’t last long though. Showers move back into the region Friday night and into Saturday as another low-pressure system moves through.

High pressure will build in on Friday bringing warmer and drier conditions.
High pressure will build in on Friday bringing warmer and drier conditions.(WVVA WEATHER)

Drier conditions are expected for our Sunday and into early next week and we will warm up fast. High temperatures will soar back into the 70s and 80s and by the middle of next week, we could see some 90s returning for our lower elevations. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Well above average temperatures are in store for next week.
Well above average temperatures are in store for next week.(WVVA WEATHER)

