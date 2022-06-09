Advertisement

Charges filed on alleged assailant, judge recuses himself from sexual assault cases

By Robert Castillo
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - There are two cases stemming from the claims of sexual assault in Mount View Middle School, one is a civil case, the other is criminal. Now we’ve learned that a judge is stepping away from presiding over both proceedings.

We have confirmed criminal charges are being pursued in the cases of reported sexual assault of three female students by a single male student at Mount View Middle School. Last month the original judge over the lawsuits, the Honorable Edward Kornish, recused himself from the civil lawsuits.

He cites past work with a family member of the accused assailant. That connection apparently occurred when Judge Kornish worked in the prosecuting attorney’s office. Now the judge is stepping down from the criminal case too. It leaves the alleged victims attorney with serious misgivings as their case moves forward.

“The question it begs to me is if the judge felt that it gave the appearance of impropriety. Why hasn’t the prosecuting attorney’s office of McDowell County handed this case off?,” said lawyer for the alleged victims, Travis Griffith.

We contacted the prosecuting attorney’s office. They say there are no plans of turning the case over to another office because the relative of the accuses doesn’t work there now. On the civil side, Griffith says he plans to merge all three of the alleged victims cases into a single lawsuit to avoid causing more trauma to the alleged victims.

“Most recently we filed the third case which was the first victim. That victim has subsequently moved to a different county. Partially as a result of the conduct that has occurred in these cases,” said Griffith.

Griffith adds his hope is to combine the cases by the end of the month and hopes for justice for his clients when the criminal and civil cases are presented in open court.

“The situation with these three young ladies and their families is absolutely horrific. They did not want to come see an attorney for any reason,” said Griffith.

We will continue to monitor developments in this case.

