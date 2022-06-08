Storms will be on and off into tonight; cooler, drying out on Thursday

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front heading into our area will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms around well into tonight for a while. Through at least 10 PM hit and miss t-storms with occasionally gusty winds, torrential rain, and hail could flare up across the area. As the sun sets, we will start to lose the energy for storms, but occasional rain will continue after midnight. Low temps overnight will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.

DAY PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

We could see a stray shower or two throughout the day tomorrow, but with the front moving out of the area, cooler and drier air will move in on Thursday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, and it will be breezy. Highs should be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY-FUTURECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

We look mainly dry and seasonable on Friday, with highs in the 70s.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

Another low-pressure system will approach us into the weekend bringing rain and still cooler than average temps, especially Friday night-Saturday.

It will really start to feel more like Summer into next week...stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va.

