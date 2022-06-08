Advertisement

McDowell County jury finds woman guilty of DUI resulting in Death


By Annie Moore
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - A McDowell County jury came back with a guilty verdict after only 15 minutes of deliberation in the case of a woman accused of driving under the influence and killing a man.

Susan Shepard was found guilty of DUI resulting in Death in front of a jury of her peers on Wednesday.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett, who tried the case, Shepard was driving North on Route 52, in June of 2019, when she crossed the middle line and hit a car being driven by Eric Presley. Presley was helicoptered out to Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC), where he later died.

Puckett was able to secure a guilty verdict by the jury after only 15 minutes of deliberation.

“I’m glad to be able to bring justice to the victim’s family and want to give a big thanks to the investigators with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Dept.,” said Puckett on the verdict.

Shepherd will be sentenced on the charge on July 15, where she faces the possibility of up to 15 years in prison.

Cpl. R.L. Blevins was the chief investigator on the case for the McDowell County Sheriff’s Dept.

