Graham falls in Class 2 boys state soccer quarterfinal

VHSL State Soccer
By Hannah Howard
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:33 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Graham boys soccer team hosted Radford in the Class 2 state quarterfinals on Tuesday at East River Soccer Complex.

Radford held the G-Men scoreless in the first half. While Graham was able to get on the board, they could not overcome the deficit.

FINAL SCORE: Radford 7 - Graham 3

The G-Men are eliminated from the tournament.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

