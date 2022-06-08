Graham falls in Class 2 boys state soccer quarterfinal
VHSL State Soccer
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:33 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Graham boys soccer team hosted Radford in the Class 2 state quarterfinals on Tuesday at East River Soccer Complex.
Radford held the G-Men scoreless in the first half. While Graham was able to get on the board, they could not overcome the deficit.
FINAL SCORE: Radford 7 - Graham 3
The G-Men are eliminated from the tournament.
