A few strong to severe storms are possible today

A few isolated showers are possible this morning but most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Later this afternoon and evening, we will see some more pop-up showers and thunderstorms developing. Some of those storms could turn strong to severe with damaging winds and locally heavy downpours being the greatest threat, but some hail cannot be ruled out. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the 70s and possibly the low 80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the evening hours, but our severe threat will diminish after midnight. A few showers are possible overnight but most should dry up with mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will get down into the mid 50s-low 60s tonight.

A few leftover showers are possible tomorrow morning, otherwise, we will see decreasing clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will be cooler in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Drier conditions last throughout the day on Friday but some more showers move in overnight. Showers will last into the day on Saturday before we dry out for the second half of our weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

