Cole Chevy Mountain Fest has silent carnival

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - From raving nights to a near silent day. This is what the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival did on this day for those on the autism spectrum. The quieter version of this festival also benefits people who have a hard time dealing with the flashing lights and loud music.

“Mr. Drew and the James H. Drew exposition handle the ability to turn off all the lights and sounds like that. Of course there’s some things you can’t turn off like the motors and things that are running but we’re trying to minimize that as much as possible,” said President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for the Two Virginias, Jeff Disibbio.

Disibbio says this is the first time they’ve added the silent carnival element. The idea came from providing COVID vaccines last year and blood pressure readings this year. Disibbio says it all boils down to including more people from the the community.

“You know this is something we’ve wanted to do for over a year now. We started talking about it and looking at it last year and each year we want to expand on what we’re doing here and how we can give a little something back more,” said Disibbio.

The smiles of the parents of those who came to the silent carnival is a sure sign of it’s success.

“I’m really glad they put forth the effort for it because it’s a lot of fun for autistic kids and it makes it a lot easier to bring him out and a lot easier for the parents,” said Walter Estep who has two autistic sons.

Disibbio says with enough interest he hopes they’ll bring back the silent carnival again next year.

