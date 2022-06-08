Child abuse pediatrician expert says history, reports in eight-year-old girl’s death point to medical child abuse

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) -On the second day of calling witnesses in the trial of the death of eight-year-old Raylee Browning of Oak Hill, the State called Dr. Joan Phillips to the stand. Phillips is a child abuse pediatrician and is recognized as an expert in her field.

Dr. Phillips was assigned to Raylee’s case in June of 2019, less than six months after the child’s death. She was tasked with looking into Raylee’s history and medical reports and making an opinion as to whether or not medical child abuse was a concern.

Dr. Phillips referenced Raylee’s caretakers giving conflicting and sometimes confusing statements to doctors. She corroborated this with physician notes. This included omitting medical information from some doctors and not to others. According to Dr. Phillips, records state that the child’s stepmom told doctors Raylee was eating too much to the point that she would vomit; however, Raylee’s weight dropped exponentially in her last two years of life, leaving her in the second percentile for age and height at the time of her death.

Another concerning note was a broken leg Raylee sustained in the fall of 2015. The break was on the lower portion of her right femur and was said to be the result of her kicking a wall in a tantrum. Dr. Phillips told the court that this type of break is a specific indicator of child abuse due to the nature in which it is created. She said this kind of break comes from a pulling and twisting of the leg, not by kicking or impact.

On the stand, Dr. Phillips mentioned medical child abuse, commonly known as Munchausen Syndrome by proxy. This is when unnecessary treatment is given to a child after caretakers provide false information to the child’s medical providers.

When asked, Dr. Phillips said she did suspect medical child abuse in this case. In addition to the aforementioned points, she also noted that Raylee was on more than five psychiatric medications by the age of eight. These medications were prescribed to treat symptoms reported by the child’s caregivers.

Raylee’s psychiatric doctor, who testified on Tuesday, confirmed that she was on several medications treating depression and behavioral disorders. Raylee was said to be throwing tantrums at school. But, in Dr. Phillips’ words, children being abused and neglected are known to display signs of aggression.

Earlier in the day, the State called Dr. C. Metin Savasman and Dr. Allen E. Mock, Chief Medical Examiner for the State of West Virginia, to the stand. Both are experts in the field of forensic pathology. Dr. Savasman performed the official autopsy of Raylee under Dr. Mock. This was performed on December 27, 2018, the day after Raylee was pronounced dead at Plateau Medical Center in Fayette County.

Dr. Savasman confirmed that the cause of death was sepsis due to necrotizing bronchial pneumonia. He described Raylee’s condition as “severe” and referenced reports which said it could not have developed suddenly.

Despite Dr. Savasman’s claims that someone without any medical knowledge could see Raylee’s negative condition, the defense asked if any of Raylee’s active medications could mask her symptoms. Dr. Savasman said it is possible that the child’s medications could have lessened her symptoms. However, Dr. Mock said this type of infection would show symptoms for days. This includes shortness of breath, high fever, discoloration of the skin and lethargy. He described the severity of the infection, stating that it had been sustained to the point that the lung tissue was dying.

With this in mind, he says it is highly unlikely that Raylee’s medications would have diminished her symptoms.

While both doctors could confirm Raylee died from pneumonia, they could not say how she came to sustain such an extreme version of the infection. In her testimony, Dr. Phillips said that a lack of food and water or malnutrition could cause a risk of mortality from three things- one of which is pneumonia.

At this time, the manner of Raylee’s death is still undetermined. Although, it could not be stated that Raylee died from natural causes.

When asked Dr. Savasman said there were no signs of sexual assault in her autopsy and that her cause of death was not related to trauma.

