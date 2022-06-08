Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Could this bear and coyote be friends?

A bear and coyote caught on camera together in Minnesota. (SOURCE: WCCO)
By Erin Hassanzadeh
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) – Like a bedtime nursery rhyme playing out in real life, a bear waddled through a lakeside backyard followed closely by a prancing coyote.

It seemed like a storybook moment straight out of a picture book, and the scene caught on video had many people asking if the two creatures were friends.

But is it a heart-melting, utopic type of friendship or something else?

If anyone would know, it would be Jason Abraham, with the Minnesota Fish and Wildlife Department.

“You know, it’s hard to say for sure,” he said. “Friends? Maybe not exactly friends, but they’d definitely tolerate each other for sure… it’s completely possible that these two guys were just hanging out looking for food, maybe found a little something to eat.”

Bear biologist Andrew Tri said the coyote most likely is along for the bear’s leftovers.

“The more you learn about wildlife the more that you’re surprised as time goes on,” he said. “Yeah, I’ve never seen anything like this ever in the wild.”

But for some believers, it’s more than an opportunistic pair out for a meal.

“Maybe in a nursery rhyme or nursery tale or something like that,” one viewer said. “I’m doubting it’s the kind of friendship in the way we know it.”

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
WVVA Gas Giveaway
Three suspects are being tried in Fayette County this week for the death of an 8-year-old girl...
Three suspects being tried in Fayette County for 8-year-old’s death
More than 100 law enforcement officials respond to fatal officer shootout.
More than 100 law enforcement officials respond to fatal officer shootout
Raleigh County Commissioners approved a ten percent pay raise for its elected officials on...
W.Va. pay raise for county elected officials to take effect on July 1st

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown May 4, 2022, in Washington.
High court limits suing officials over rights violations
Frank Atwood, convicted of killing Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson in 1984, was executed...
Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl
FILE - Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in...
Armed man arrested for threat to kill Justice Kavanaugh
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
A guard tower at the Joint Task Force Guantanamo detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
US accused of stalling on deal to free Guantanamo prisoner