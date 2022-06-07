Advertisement

W.Va. pay raise for county elected officials to take effect on July 1st


Raleigh County Commissioners approved a ten percent pay raise for its elected officials on...
Raleigh County Commissioners approved a ten percent pay raise for its elected officials on Tuesday.(Office of Gov. Jim Justice)
By Annie Moore
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh County Commissioners approved a ten percent pay raise for its elected officials on Tuesday.

The vote was simply a procedural motion authorizing a measure already passed by the W.Va. legislature and signed by Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, in 2022 to authorize the hike.

The raise, which takes effect on July 1, applies to county commissioners, county prosecutors, county clerks, sheriffs, and county assessors. However, some counties may not qualify due to delinquent state payments.

The last time the legislature approved a pay raise for state county officials was in 2014.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three days after two Nicholas County Sheriff’s deputies were shot near the Birch River area,...
Father of deputy shot in Nicholas County said bullet just missed “critical artery”
Three suspects are being tried in Fayette County this week for the death of an 8-year-old girl...
Three suspects being tried in Fayette County for 8-year-old’s death
Supreme Court overturns Wyoming County 2017 murder conviction
Wyoming County murder conviction from 2017 overturned
Maryann Campbell
Fayetteville woman arrested for making threats of terroristic acts
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway

Latest News

Despite delays due to COVID-19, a project to build more than 180,000 solar panels in Raleigh...
Solar panel project moving forward in Raleigh County
2022 drives of the week
2022 Summer drives of the week
The 3rd first Friday kicked off in Pineville today, June 3rd.
First Fridays are bringing life back to Pineville’s main street
The event doubled their initial fundraising goal.
Group raises money for ALS with “Red Nose River Run”