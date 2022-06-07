W.Va. pay raise for county elected officials to take effect on July 1st

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh County Commissioners approved a ten percent pay raise for its elected officials on Tuesday.

The vote was simply a procedural motion authorizing a measure already passed by the W.Va. legislature and signed by Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, in 2022 to authorize the hike.

The raise, which takes effect on July 1, applies to county commissioners, county prosecutors, county clerks, sheriffs, and county assessors. However, some counties may not qualify due to delinquent state payments.

The last time the legislature approved a pay raise for state county officials was in 2014.

