W.Va. gas tax holiday dead, Gov. says

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that the idea of a gas tax holiday in West Virginia is a dead issue, two days after announcing that he was flirting with the idea of a special session to pass just that.

The governor cited Republican opposition in the state Legislature, saying the GOP majority had made its voice heard and that a special session would be a waste of time and money.

Gov. Justice had opposed the measure in mid-March and said he remained opposed to the idea Wednesday. He said suspending the 35-cent tax for one month would take at least $36 million from the state road fund.

Proponents, largely Democrats, say the money from the state’s record surplus could make up the difference.

“I’m disappointed that we can’t come together to provide tax relief for West Virginians,” said Sen. Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, in a written statement. “People are hurting badly and we can do something to make gas more affordable right now here in West Virginia.”

Gov. Justice argued Republican lawmakers had been silent on the issue. However, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, had issued a joint statement in March stating their opposition -- within 24 hours of the governor’s initial statement.

Senate leadership and multiple delegates indicated this week the majority’s position was unchanged.

Democrats first proposed the measure in mid-March. They championed the idea again Tuesday at a virtual press conference, one day after Justice announced he was flirting with the idea.

“I personally believe, again, that’s your money, and it’s not right or fair for someone in leadership to sit on that money and not share it with you,” said Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, Tuesday.

To that point, WSAZ asked Gov. Justice on Wednesday when taxpayers could expect a tax cut or rebate and to what amount. The governor did not give a direct response.

“Now, we’ve got to be careful,” Justice said Wednesday. “We do have to be careful, because I do agree exactly with what you’re saying. This is the taxpayers money. That’s all there is too it. This is their money, and we’ve got to be careful that we make the prudent (decisions) and push the right buttons. God knows it’s hard to argue, it’s hard to argue about pushing the right buttons, if the surpluses have gone like crazy versus the deficit that we had before.”

So far, the governor said those surpluses have been used attract new business to West Virginia, repair roads, upgrade state parks and other one-time expenses with far-reaching impact.

With gas prices at $5 a gallon, Mark Canfield can feel the hit to his wallet. A gas tax holiday could have led to a 35-cent discount per gallon for him and millions of other motorists.

Suspending the gas tax could save motorists an estimated $5 to $10, depending upon the size of a vehicle’s fuel tank.

Canfield, of Mink Shoals, questioned if that would be enough as he filled up his vehicle Tuesday in Charleston.

“I think it’s not (enough), but it would help at this point. I think we should have a lot lower gas prices than what they are, but we just have to go with it I guess.”

West Virginia’s gas tax pays for road repairs. Without it, leaders would use surplus dollars to make up the difference.

“The bottom line, we want to continue to repair our roads,” Justice said Monday. “The dollars that will be coming back will be not really all that significant dollars for people that are only filling their car up maybe twice a month or once a week or whatever like that, it won’t be an unbelievable amount of dollars that they’ll be saving, but it will help some and maybe it’s something we ought to do.”

With Republicans in full control of both chambers, WSAZ NewsChannel 3 talked with several lawmakers, and there appears to be no guarantee that this gas tax holiday will pass.

Instead, several Republicans favor a rebate for West Virginia taxpayers. Senate leadership has even proposed a rebate equal to the personal property tax paid last year.

“I don’t understand why we would give a tax break to people who are driving through our state,” said Del. Dianna Graves, R-Kanawha. “Why not refocus this and do a tax break to people who actually live here.”

Regardless of the plan, Canfield wants relief that will help him buy food, get to work and pay many other expenses.

