Turning unsettled Tuesday; isolated strong to severe storms possible

A cold front moves in tomorrow
SEVERE OUTLOOK-TUESDAY
SEVERE OUTLOOK-TUESDAY
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT

Clouds will gradually increase tonight out ahead of an incoming frontal system. Lows will be seasonable, dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s overnight. Most of the night looks rain-free, but we could see a stray shower or two pop-up after midnight.

DAY PLANNER
DAY PLANNER

Scattered showers and thunderstorms then look likely on and off throughout the day on Tuesday, Highs will be a tad cooler with more cloud cover/occasional rain, in the upper 60s-mid 70s for most. While the chance is marginal, a few isolated strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday, especially during the heat of the day during the afternoon and evening.

SEVERE WEATHER RISK - TUESDAY
SEVERE WEATHER RISK - TUESDAY

Any strong to severe storms could bring gusty winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall. As of now, the tornado risk looks to be nil for our area.

EXCESSIVE RAINFALL OUTLOOK-WED
EXCESSIVE RAINFALL OUTLOOK-WED

Wednesday will bring a bit of both sun and clouds, and highs for most in the 70s. As the front stalls over our area, we could see more scattered showers and thunderstorms develop, especially again during the afternoon and early evening. As of now, severe weather doesn’t look as likely, but we could see locally heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding issues in certain spots. Stay weather aware!

LOOKING AHEAD
LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances look lower Thursday and most of Friday, but a cooler and unsettled start to the weekend looks to be on the way after that...

Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

