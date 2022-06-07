Turning unsettled Tuesday; isolated strong to severe storms possible

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Clouds will gradually increase tonight out ahead of an incoming frontal system. Lows will be seasonable, dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s overnight. Most of the night looks rain-free, but we could see a stray shower or two pop-up after midnight.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms then look likely on and off throughout the day on Tuesday, Highs will be a tad cooler with more cloud cover/occasional rain, in the upper 60s-mid 70s for most. While the chance is marginal, a few isolated strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday, especially during the heat of the day during the afternoon and evening.

Any strong to severe storms could bring gusty winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall. As of now, the tornado risk looks to be nil for our area.

Wednesday will bring a bit of both sun and clouds, and highs for most in the 70s. As the front stalls over our area, we could see more scattered showers and thunderstorms develop, especially again during the afternoon and early evening. As of now, severe weather doesn’t look as likely, but we could see locally heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding issues in certain spots. Stay weather aware!

Rain chances look lower Thursday and most of Friday, but a cooler and unsettled start to the weekend looks to be on the way after that...

Stay tuned!

