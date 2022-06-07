State calls witnesses in trial centered around death of eight-year-old child

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The trial continues in the death of eight-year-old Raylee Browning.

Following jury selection and opening statements on Monday, the State spent its morning calling numerous witnesses.

These individuals, which included EMTs and medical professionals, were all working the day Raylee was taken to Fayette County’s Plateau Medical Center via ambulance on Dec. 26, 2018. In the witness’ testimonies, they described the child as “lifeless,” “pale” and “cold” and said she showed no signs of a pulse. Raylee was pronounced dead at the hospital 30 minutes after her arrival.

Photo exhibits presented in court depicted multiple lacerations and abrasions on the girl’s body and what nurses described as an apparent burn mark. A doctor on the stand said the mark was consistent with second-degree burns. Through cross-examination, defense attorneys asked witnesses if these marks could be self-inflicted.

While witnesses remembered Raylee’s biological father acting distraught at the news that his child was dead, none could say the same for the two women being charged. One witness, a nurse at Plateau Medical Center, said on the stand that she felt like she was “in the presence of evil” when she saw the child’s stepmother, Julie Browning, at the hospital.

Following a recess, Special Prosecutor Brian Parsons called Raylee’s pediatrician, Dr. Michelle Staton, to the witness stand. Dr. Staton began seeing Raylee in 2014 when she was just four years old. She saw the child off and on for various illnesses and concerns for four years.

When questioned, Dr. Staton stated that she didn’t report it at the time, but now sees that Raylee had lost a significant amount of weight in the last few years she was the child’s primary physician. According to Dr. Staton, Raylee’s weight was in the second percentile for her age and height.

Dr. Staton says had she been more aware of the situation at the time, she would have been concerned for the child’s wellbeing.

The three adults charged in this case are being tried as co-defendants. Raylee’s father is one of these defendants. They are being charged with death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian, as well as, abuse and neglect of a child resulting in death.

The trial will continue at the Fayette County Courthouse throughout the week.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.