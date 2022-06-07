Solar panel project moving forward in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Despite delays due to COVID-19, a project to build more than 180,000 solar panels in Raleigh County is moving forward.

The panels are set to be located on a large stretch of land West of Grandview Road and North of I-64.

As part of the agreement with the company building the panels, Dakota Power Partners, a little more than two million dollars will be paid to Raleigh County over 20 years for the use of land.

Company representatives have said in the past that Raleigh County’s high altitude coupled with its protective mountains offer the perfect setting to harness the power of solar energy across the East coast.

At its regular meeting of the Raleigh County Commission on Tuesday, commissioners said the company is still ironing out a few issues before setting a start date.

