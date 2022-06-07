Rain tapers tonight, but a better chance of thunderstorms looks likely on Wednesday

The NWS SPC has dropped us from the severe risk this evening, thanks to earlier cloud cover and showers keeping the energy down for stronger storms. However, Wednesday looks to bring a bit more sun and heat, which could fuel more afternoon activity.

OVERNIGHT FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight, we’ll see passing clouds, areas of fog, and a few more occasional showers/rumbles of thunder. Low temps will hit the upper 50s-mid 60s again tonight, and we’ll stay mild and muggy heading into Wednesday AM

WEDNESDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

We could see a few showers tomorrow morning, but we also look to see some breaks of sun before low pressure really pushes in for the afternoon and evening. Especially after lunchtime and up until sundown, rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking likely.

SEVERE THREATS - WEDNESDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

As of now, the NWS SPC has most of our area in a slight risk or 2/5 on the severe weather scale, for scattered strong to severe storms that could produce gusty winds, hail, and torrential rainfall at times. While tornadoes are not looking very likely, both small and large hail will be possible, as well as winds over 58MPH and localized flooding issues. Stay weather aware! Highs on Wednesday will top off in the mid-70s to low 80s for most.

WEDNESDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Showers and storms will lessen in intensity once the sun goes down Wednesday evening, but rain will be on and off through early Thursday AM. We’ll then get cooler and drier air moving in for Thursday afternoon and into Friday as well. High temps will likely be in the upper 60s and low 70s to wrap up the work week.

"MUGGY METER" (WVVA WEATHER)

Another low-pressure system could bring a renewed chance of rain Friday night-Saturday. Stay tuned!

LOOKING AHEAD (WVVA WEATHER)

