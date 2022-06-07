Late Nicholas County Deputy Thomas Baker returns home

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The late Deputy Thomas Baker was transported back to Nicholas County from Charleston on Sunday.

Emergency responders honored Baker with a large procession Sunday, as law enforcement and residents stopped to pay their respects.

“It brought tears to both of our eyes, and the people that was standing there were great,” said Cheryl Mckenzie, a Princeton resident who stopped her car to pay respects during Sunday’s transport. “They put their lives on the line every morning that they walk out, whatever shift they’re working that day, to help make us safe.”

Baker’s funeral will be held Wednesday, June 8th at the Summersville Armory and Convention Center, open to the public from noon until 5 pm. Baker will be laid to rest following the funeral at Walker Cemetery.

