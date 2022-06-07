Advertisement

Late Nicholas County Deputy Thomas Baker returns home

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The late Deputy Thomas Baker was transported back to Nicholas County from Charleston on Sunday.

Emergency responders honored Baker with a large procession Sunday, as law enforcement and residents stopped to pay their respects.

“It brought tears to both of our eyes, and the people that was standing there were great,” said Cheryl Mckenzie, a Princeton resident who stopped her car to pay respects during Sunday’s transport. “They put their lives on the line every morning that they walk out, whatever shift they’re working that day, to help make us safe.”

Baker’s funeral will be held Wednesday, June 8th at the Summersville Armory and Convention Center, open to the public from noon until 5 pm. Baker will be laid to rest following the funeral at Walker Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maryann Campbell
Fayetteville woman arrested for making threats of terroristic acts
Three days after two Nicholas County Sheriff’s deputies were shot near the Birch River area,...
Father of deputy shot in Nicholas County said bullet just missed “critical artery”
Jail officials confirm Tyler Kelly, 28, is charged with first-degree murder. He’s in custody at...
Suspect identified and charged in Nicholas County deputy’s death
Three suspects are being tried in Fayette County this week for the death of an 8-year-old girl...
Three suspects being tried in Fayette County for 8-year-old’s death
Lisa Ward
Hinton woman asks for public’s help in getting phone back

Latest News

AEP rate hike hearings set to come in July
AEP rate hike hearings set to come in July
Deputy Thomas Baker returns home.
Deputy Thomas Baker returns home.
More than 100 law enforcement officials respond to fatal officer shootout.
More than 100 law enforcement officials respond to fatal officer shootout
IN FOCUS with Melinda Zosh
In Focus: Tazewell Mayor discusses upcoming events happening in Tazewell, Va.