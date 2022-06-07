Advertisement

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible today

Storms may produce damaging winds, hail, and locally heavy downpours
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Scattered showers and thunderstorms look likely on and off throughout the day today, While the chance is marginal, a few isolated strong to severe storms will be possible today, especially during the heat of the day during the afternoon and evening. Any strong to severe storms could bring gusty winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall. High temperatures will top off in the upper 60s-mid 70s this afternoon.

A few isolated showers are possible tonight, but most should stay dry with mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay mild with lows only getting down into the 60s for most.

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and highs for most in the 70s. As a cold front stalls over our area, we could see more scattered showers and thunderstorms develop, especially during the afternoon and early evening. A few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible once again with damaging winds, hail, and locally heavy downpours.

We look to dry up Thursday afternoon and throughout the day on Friday, but it doesn’t last long as more rain will move in to start off our weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

