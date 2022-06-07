Advertisement

Hokie baseball team enjoying run to Super Regional

Tech will face Oklahoma this weekend
The Hokies celebrate following Sunday's 7-2 NCAA Regional win over Columbia.
By Travis Wells
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The Virginia Tech baseball team swept its way through the regional round in Blacksburg, beating Wright State and then taking out Columbia twice. The Hokies will host a super regional for the very first time after being picked to finish last in the ACC’s Coastal Division in the preseason.

“This is the time that these guys will not forget for the rest of their lives,” said Head Coach John Scefz. “When these guys sign pro contracts, it’s awesome. They deserve every single bit of it, but the next couple of days will be something that they’ll be talking about for the next 30 years.”

The Hokies will face Oklahoma this weekend at English Field in a best of three series.

