First Fridays are bringing life back to Pineville’s main street

PINEVILLE, W.Va. An event to revitalize the town of Pineville is definitely bringing in the foot traffic they had hoped for.

First Fridays of the month is a new event Pineville has introduced, June 3rd brought the third Friday event so far and the town of Pineville expects to continue it throughout the Summer into August.

Event organizer Debbie Withrow Bowling says this is what Pineville needed after Covid-19 and many local businesses agreed.

“I love it because it brings people back to our little main street. The local shops, they are set up, they come outside. A few vendors from out of town come down. We’ve got food trucks, we’ve got folks, and that’s what we are looking for is folks. It just brings life back into main street Pineville, and that’s what we needed,” said Chris Adams, Owner, Appalachian Furnishings.

A local resident who has owned a store on main street for over 50-years agreed too.

“It’s just wonderful seeing everyone come out, have fun, shop, and put money back into the town,” said Pat Armstrong, Owner, Pat’s Fashions.

The next Friday event will be July 1st, so make sure to Mark it on your calendars, weather permitting.

Town of Pineville, First Friday's, Pat Armstrong.

Town of Pineville, First Friday's, Chris Adams.

