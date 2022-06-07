Advertisement

Couple raises money for ALS with “Red Nose River Run”

The event doubled their initial fundraising goal.
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVVA) -A red nose river run fundraiser for ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) research was happening at the island park in Ronceverte today, June 4, and a family that was deeply touched by this cause stepped up to host the event.

Deva and Dan Withrow hosted the event. Deva’s father Charlie Erb was diagnosed with ALS in 2015 and passed away in 2019.

The couple set a goal to raise $10,000 dollars. The event is called, ‘Red Nose River Run’, because people floated down the river to raise money for ALS research. The couple worked directly with the ALS Association and leader so of the West Virginia ALS Chapter were in attendance at the event.

“It’s important to me because I have seen first hand what this disease does to individuals and families. ALS has little treatment and no cure. it slowly takes away all abilities to speak, move, and eventually breath. We want to raise awareness so in turn awareness helps raise money,” said Deva Withrow.

The event did just that! With their goal of raising $10,000 dollars by 4p.m. they had doubled that goal and were still there floating and raising money for ALS Research.

