2022 Summer drives of the week

2022 drives of the week(WVVA)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

June
June 8
12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Ramey Chevrolet Princeton
Location: Used Building
June 9
10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Peterstown United Methodis
June 11
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Johnston Chapel Princeton, W.Va.
June 16
12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
First Church of God Princeton
June 21
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Princeton Rescue Squad
June 21
11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Ramey Chevrolet Tazewell, Va
June 22
10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Summers Co Memorial Building
June 28
9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Princeton Health and Fitness Center

