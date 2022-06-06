Wyoming County murder conviction from 2017 overturned

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) -West Virginia’s Supreme Court has overturned a Wyoming County man’s 2017 murder conviction.

The opinion released Thursday cited errors by the trial’s judge, ordering a new trial for Oscar Combs Sr.

Combs Sr. was convicted in 2013 death of Teresa Lynn Ford of the Mercer County community of Matoaka.

At the time of his trial in 2017, Combs Senior and his son, Oscar Combs Jr., were already serving sentences for the 2011 murder of James Bo Butler in Mercer County.

The court said in an opinion written by Chief Justice John Hutchison that Combs did not receive a fair trial because now-retired Wyoming County Circuit Judge Warren McGraw gave improper instructions to the jury and allowed evidence to be submitted at trial from Combs’ earlier murder trial in the Butler case.

In cases where “a defendant commits a series of crimes which bear a unique pattern such that the modus operandi is so unusual it becomes like a signature, then evidence of other crimes may be admissible.” But it argued Combs’ earlier crime to not constitute a sufficient basis to be brought up and should not have been presented in the Ford case.

According to circuit court records, Ford had told a friend that she was going to meet Combs to sell him her van. Combs was seen driving Ford’s van in the days after her disappearance. He later sold the vehicle to a used car dealer. Her remains were found later near Combs’ home in Wyoming County.

In the Ford case, Combs Sr. was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.

As to whether Wyoming County will re-try the case, WVVA News reached out to Prosecuting Attorney Greg Bishop on Monday. He said he plans to do a comprehensive review of the case “before making any decision on whether to retry.”

Combs Sr. is currently serving his time at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex in Fayette County.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.