Three suspects being tried in Fayette County for 8-year-old’s death


By Annie Moore
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Three suspects are being tried in Fayette County this week for the death of an 8-year-old girl in 2018.

Authorities at the time said the suspects prevented Raylee Browning from drinking water, starved her and beat her.

Marty Browning Jr., (Raylee’s father), Julie Browning (his girlfriend), and her sister, Sherie Titchenell, are all being tried in the case this week in Fayetteville in front of Judge Paul Blake. The three are charged with Death of a Child, Parent or Guardian, and Child Neglect causing Death.

The trial comes three years after the complaint said an unconscious Raylee Browning was carried into Plataeu Medical Center in December of 2018.

The West Virginia State Medical Examiner later found that Browning’s cause of death was most likely from an infection that led to sepsis.

Opening statements are expected to start on Tuesday.

A special prosecutor from Raleigh County, Brian Parsons, has been assigned to handle the case.

