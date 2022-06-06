Advertisement

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responds to the death of Nicholas County deputy

Captain Larry Lilly Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Captain Larry Lilly Raleigh County Sheriff's Office(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Law enforcement agencies have come forward to offer their condolences to Nicholas County, who lost one of their deputies on Friday.

Deputy Tom Baker was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call in Birch River. Deputy Baker had ties to the Raleigh County Sherriff’s Office. He worked as patrol deputy for several years.

Captain Larry Lilly says he met Baker in the academy in 1997. They have remained friends since.

“Law enforcement is a family. You know, we have to count on one another and stuff. So, even if you don’t know the officer personally, it still really hits everyone hard when something like this happens, and you want to do everything you can to help, but especially when you know the person...”

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office also shared on its Facebook page that Sheriff Van Meter and the agency is keeping the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office in its thoughts and prayers.

Services for Deputy Baker are scheduled for Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

