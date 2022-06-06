Advertisement

More than 100 law enforcement officials respond to fatal officer shootout

By Glenn Kittle
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY W.Va (WVVA) - In the wake of the shootout that left 1 deputy dead and another injured, West Virginia’s law enforcement community is showing support from every corner of the state.

The Criminal complaint states that 4 deputies responded to a call of 2 males who were barricaded in an RV. They were armed with an AR-15. After the officers attempted to deescalate the situation, the suspects became hostile and fired upon the officers.

Lieutenant Ruble said the standard protocol in this situation is to fall back and call for backup.

Some of the backup came from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department nearly 70 miles away. Captain Lilly said multiple crews were dispatched.

They joined a force of over 100 officers who responded Friday’s call for backup.

