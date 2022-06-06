More than 100 law enforcement officials respond to fatal officer shootout

NICHOLAS COUNTY W.Va (WVVA) - In the wake of the shootout that left 1 deputy dead and another injured, West Virginia’s law enforcement community is showing support from every corner of the state.

”It definitely hits home, we all have families. Those are the ones we feel for. That officer’s family, the officer’s law enforcement family in Nicholas County. We keep him in our thoughts and prayers.”

The Criminal complaint states that 4 deputies responded to a call of 2 males who were barricaded in an RV. They were armed with an AR-15. After the officers attempted to deescalate the situation, the suspects became hostile and fired upon the officers.

Lieutenant Ruble said the standard protocol in this situation is to fall back and call for backup.

”Typically we just fall back to our training and what we’ve been taught. Through hours and hours of firearms training and different scenario-based training as we would handle that situation.”

Some of the backup came from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department nearly 70 miles away. Captain Lilly said multiple crews were dispatched.

”I guess the official term would be mutual aid. If there’s a terrible emergency situation agencies can call on other agencies for help and that’s what happened on Friday night. I know we sent some of our SRT guys up as well and a K-9 unit.”

They joined a force of over 100 officers who responded Friday’s call for backup.

