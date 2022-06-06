Advertisement

Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center says new office creates difference in youth experience

Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center
Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center in Beckley has been settled in its new office- formerly the Ambrosia Inn on North Kanawha Street- since March. The center purchased the building in November of 2021.

Executive Director Scott Miller says this new office is unlike its predecessor, which displayed stark white walls and tiled floors. This new space feels like a home.

Miller says this softer atmosphere has made all the difference for the children they help each and every day.

“What’s really exciting is we are in a space where children, as soon as they see it, they light up,” he shared. “And our job is to reduce trauma for the children that we work with. Having this space really, really makes a difference for the kids.”

The center has already made some upgrades to the building, but employees are working to complete additional cosmetic changes and even bring in a playhouse for children to enjoy outside.

Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center’s new office has been dedicated as “Trudy’s House” in honor of Trudy Laurenson, the organization’s Assistant Director, who passed away last year.

