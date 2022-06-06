Advertisement

In Focus: Tazewell Mayor discusses upcoming events happening in Tazewell, Va.

IN FOCUS with Melinda Zosh
By Megan Brandl and Melinda Zosh
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In this edition of In Focus, Tazewell Mayor Michael Hoops and Director of Tazewell Today, Vanessa Rebentisch discussed ‘Main Street Moments’ and other happenings in Tazewell, Va.

Mayor Hoops shared which event in Tazewell people look forward to each year.

“I think Main Street Moments is one of the big ones where we will have concerts, car shows and we’ll have lots of vendors out on the street. That’s one of the events year after year that we have that the masses look forward to.”

In Focus is a community affairs show about people and events in the Two Virginias. It airs every Sunday on WVVA at 9 a.m. If you have an idea for a segment or if you’d like to be interviewed, please email evening anchor and content manager Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

