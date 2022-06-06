Dry and seasonable today but some more rain is on the way

Mainly sunny skies are expected this morning with some more clouds building in during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be seasonable once again this afternoon with highs in the 70s and possibly the low 80s.

Increasing clouds are expected overnight as a cold front approaches our region. A stray shower cannot be ruled out but the majority of the region should stay dry. Temperatures tonight will drop down into the 50s and low 60s.

Scattered showers will move into the region tomorrow morning and last throughout the day. We may see some thunderstorms in the mix as well, especially during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the 70s for most once again.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue on Wednesday and into the morning hours on Thursday. Temperatures will continue to be seasonable in the 70s.

We will dry up briefly on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds before more rain and thunderstorms move in on Saturday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

