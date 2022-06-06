Advertisement

Devin Ebanks joins 2022 Best Virginia tournament team

Headlined 2010 WVU Final Four squad
Devin Ebanks
Devin Ebanks(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Devin Ebanks is joining his Mountaineer faithful this summer as a member of the 2022 Best Virginia TBT team.

Ebanks played for the Mountaineers from 2008-2010 and played a key role in WVU’s trip to the Final Four in 2010. His sophomore season, Ebanks averaged 12.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 34 games. Ebanks spent three years with the Los Angeles Lakers after his two years at WVU, followed by NBA D-League and international stints.

“I’m excited about playing with Ebanks again,” general manager Kevin Jones said in the release. “He’s obviously a Final Four teammate, and an amazing basketball talent. We’re excited to have him on the team this year.”

Best Virginia recently announced an exhibition game at Fairmont State University on July 16 before The Basketball Tournament gets underway in Charleston July 24-27.

